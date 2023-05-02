Sharing Spaces: Cyclist's rules on the Texas road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is important for both drivers and cyclists to be aware, especially when bike lanes end or when it's time to make a turn. Team Life Cyclers' shared how to stay safe and share space.

Accidents happen when cycling, but some close-call situations can be avoided. Even Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has seen the lack of sharing spaces first-hand when his group was nearly hit by a Jeep.

"For cycling you've got to obey the traffic just like everyone else does," Gerardo Gomez, President and Co-Founder of Team Life Cycle, said. "You see a stop sign, stop. You see a red light, stop."

In Texas, cyclists must ride as close to the curb as possible, generally 3-feet of cushion, and in the same direction as traffic.

"We use stopping, slow down, turning," Lee Pradia, Member of Team Life Cycle, said. "We use the right hand to say we are turning right because a lot of times we do this people think we are waving at them."

When a bike lane ends, sometimes you'll see a sign that reads 'yield to bikes'. This is just one example of awareness.

"I'd like for the cars to know that yield to us at the intersection," Pradia said. "It's okay for us to take the lane."

Cyclists are also allowed to take the lane for safety reasons and when riding side-by-side as long as the pair is not delaying traffic.

"At least four and above, now you're considered a peloton. You're in a group, especially with six. It's usually three and three if you're riding shoulder to shoulder," Gomez said. "We've got to give the car that ability to also be able to pass, and for us to coexist and continue on our ride."

Texas Bicycle Laws

