School zones are in affect beginning at 7:15 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Koztoryz Elementary school start their day at 7:50am.

People in the neighborhood say they are used to seeing parents dropping off their kids.

“Its pretty busy in front of the school so I try to go around some alternatives streets to get to where I want to go,” says Corpus Christi resident, Yolanda Leal.

Yolanda Leal has lived on Ponderosa Lane for 43 years, she says she's learned to make time to stop for the school zones when she leaves her house.

“I take a right and that puts me like a block away from Carol Lane where Koztoryz elementary school is,” says Leal.

Corpus Christi police say all school zones in the city will have reduced speed limits of 10 to 20 miles per hour below the normal speed limit.

“Sometimes there’s not flashing lights but there’s still signs to warn people, hey this is is a school zone,” says CCPD captain Timothy Frazier.

These newer signs in school zones not only show you the speed limit, but also remind you to stay off your phone.

“We look for both especially because both are dangerous, the faster you go the less reaction time you have,” says Captain Frazier.

CCPD says traffic violations in school zones cost drivers more.

“Like taking defensive driving, the fines cost more so the school zones are a little more expensive,” says Captain Frazier.

On average, Captain Frazier says CCPD gives out 3,000 to 3,500 tickets a year in school zones.

The majority for speeding.

So, what is being done to change this number?

“Its a city wide initiative aimed to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries,” says Assistant Director of Public Works, Sarah Munoz.

The vision zero initiative is part of the upcoming safe routes to school program, Corpus Christi city leaders say it will improve the safety of routes near and around schools.

“Sometimes some need crosswalks, sometimes they need ramps, sometimes they need appropriate signage,” says Munoz.

Captain Frazier reminds people to keep their eyes on the road.

“If school starts at 8:30 be sure to leave your house at 7:30 to give yourself that time.”

