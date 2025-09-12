Sarita Checkpoint bust gets man 3 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 50-year-old Orange resident has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 23 kilograms of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Pablo Garcia Ortiz pleaded guilty on April 2 and was sentenced on Sept. 11 by U.S. District Judge David S. Morales. The sentence includes five years of supervised release following his prison term.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard additional evidence detailing how Ortiz attempted to conceal the cocaine from detection. Judge Morales noted the significant damage illegal drugs cause American society when handing down the sentence.

"By smuggling drugs, Ortiz made himself partially responsible for those harms," the judge said.

Border checkpoint discovery

On Nov. 1, 2024, Ortiz drove a Freightliner tractor to the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint. A K-9 alert prompted authorities to refer him to secondary inspection.

Ortiz delayed exiting the vehicle and poured a jug of urine inside the cab in an attempt to mask the odor of narcotics. He also accused law enforcement of planting evidence.

Authorities ultimately found 22 bundles of cocaine weighing approximately 24 kilograms hidden in a blue toolbox under the bed. The drugs were concealed in a trash bag and a cardboard box and tested positive for cocaine. Officials also found chili powder, which is commonly used to disguise the smell of narcotics.

Evidence of prior smuggling

A search of Ortiz's phone revealed evidence of a prior cocaine smuggling event in September 2024.

Ortiz was permitted to remain on bond and will voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

