Santa Gertrudis High School band heading to state

Posted at 6:05 PM, Nov 02, 2021
KINGSVILLE, Texas — There was quite a buzz over at Santa Gertrudis High School on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the school band is taking part in the 3A competition in San Antonio, and students, staff, and members of the community rallied together on Tuesday to give the band a proper send off.

This is the third year the school band has made it to state.

School officials tell KRIS 6 News the band first formed in 2013 before turning into a marching band in 2014.

Good luck from all of us here at KRIS 6 News.

