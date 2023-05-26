Santa Gertrudis Academy makes it back to the state semifinals, 5 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With hard work, you can truly achieve anything and that is certainly the case for the Sanata Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions.

Exactly five years ago to the date, SGA punched their ticket to the UIL 3A state tournament, beating San Diego 16 - 2. On Thursday they did it again, this time clinching a 5 - 2 victory over Jourdanton.

"Last year we had an early second round exit and that was definitely not what anyone was expecting," Precious Silguero, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior, said. "I was glad we were able to come back, work as a team, change our mentality and get back to where we belong."

The UIL 3A Regional Final was a one game only match up with the Squaws, and it started with the Lady Lions in the first inning. Isabella De Los Santos tapped a bunt to the pitcher. She was thrown out, but did her job bringing home Adriana Mireles for the 1 - 0 lead. Next batter up, Carina Palacios looked for the bunt, but a passed ball sent home Islanders commit Taylor Reyes. That gave the SGA a 2 - 0 lead after the first.

For the second frame, Hannah Perales fired a line drive to the right field corner for an RBI double. The Lady Lions took a 3 - 0 lead. In the final inning with one out to go, Mirales secured the ground ball and threw to first for the final out. The 5 - 2 victory sends SGA to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

"I've never experience going to state before because I was in seventh grade whenever they went in 2018," Julia Guerrero, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior, said. "To being able to watch those girls whenever you're at a young age and be able to follow in their footsteps and be able to accomplish something else they accomplished is just an unreal feeling."

D'Andra Fernandez pitched a complete game only allowing 5 hits and 2 runs over 7 innings while striking out 3 batters.

The UIL 3A State Semifinal is next Wednesday, May 31, at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas. The Lady Lions will play at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Santa Gertrudis Academy softball has made four state appearances in the past decade including one UIL 3A state title in 2018. The Lady Lions finished as state runner-up in 2017 and 2013 and a state semifinalist in 2016.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.