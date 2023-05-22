Sanders students get a second chance to dance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local students got a second chance to dance.

On Monday, the Sanders Sensational Dance Squad performed a special number for their community.

The group was supposed to dance at this year's Buc Days Children's Parade. However, the event was canceled because of the weather.

But that didn't stop the kids from hosting their own parade.

They gave it their all, with the school's drill team and band along their side.

"They loved it," said Jessica Briones, a 3rd grade teacher at Sanders Elementary. "They always do. And we've got the best dancers in town."

The Sanders Sensational Dance Squad has been going strong for seven years. They hope to get their chance to perform at next year's parade.