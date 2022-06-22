Watch
San Patricio Sheriff's Office welcomes newest four-legged member

Posted at 9:53 PM, Jun 21, 2022
SINTON, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's office welcomed its newest member Tuesday.

Phillips 66 made a $12,000 donation to the department for a new bomb-detection K9.

The new four-legged deputy will replace the department's recently retired one.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera told KRIS 6 News he's very appreciative of the donation, which will help their explosives-detection program.

"One of the things we're always concerned about is: We get these bomb threats quite often, especially in industry," Rivera said.

He said it's helpful to be able to take a K9 officer, which has a more sensitive nose, to look for explosive devices.

Rivera said the K9 will also help them with their criminal cases, where there's a search for a weapon or even shell casings.

