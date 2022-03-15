Salty Oak BBQ giving back to children, refugees of Ukraine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the devastation continues in Ukraine, more people are stepping in to help in any way they can.

Salty Oak BBQ in Corpus Christi is raising money for refugees and children from Ukraine through a raffle.

If you have a graduation, birthday, wedding reception, or any sort of party with 30 people or less, you can purchase a raffle ticket for your very own dream party.

20 percent of the money raised is going towards Ukraine, thanks to a partnership with the International Rescue Committee.

The owner told KRIS 6 News he and his wife felt compelled to help in any way they could.

"You know, turning on the TV everyday and seeing these heartbreaking images and videos, it's pretty close to home these days," said owner Travis Lee Brem. "When you see the images that we're seeing today, I mean you can't help but secrete some sort of humanitarian spirit."

Brem said they just launched the raffle via social media last week and have gotten a dozen names so far.

Tickets for the raffle are $27. Those who wish to participants have until Mar. 31 to purchase your ticket.

The winner will be announced on Salty Oak BBQ's Facebook page on April 1 at 7 p.m.

