Ronald McDonald House Charities receives donation from local Corvette Club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas received a huge donation from the Corpus Christi Corvette Club on May 14, all thanks to the "For the Love of Kids" show and shine.

"For the Love of Kids" show and shine was held at Calallen VFW Post 3837 on April 30, and was interactive via Facebook Live with the residents of Ronald McDonald House Charities choosing the winners.

All profits from the show went to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides care and resources to families in need.

This was the second time this event was held, and they were able to increase the donation by 128 percent compared to 2021.

This year, the Corpus Christi Corvette Club donated $1,600 to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Corpus Christi’s chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., also collected pampers to donate.

"We love supporting the Ronald McDonald House, we hope that our efforts provide some comfort to the families, especially the children staying at the facility," said Tyrone Clarke, president of the Corpus Christi Corvette Club.

“We really appreciate the Corvette Club and VFW for hosting the 'For the Love of Kids' show and shine. It means so much to the families, who also had a lot of fun choosing their favorite cars,” Judy McNierny, RMHC development specialist said.

The Corpus Christi Corvette Club hopes that the community will continue to support this show and their upcoming show "Honor our Veterans" car and truck show in November.