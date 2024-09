CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 5:10 p.m. - Traffic is flowing once again in the westbound lanes of SPID.

CCPD has confirmed there is a rollover crash on westbound SPID near Kostoryz Road.

Officers have shut down the left and middle lanes of the freeway to work on the crash.

They are diverting traffic off the freeway at Weber Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

