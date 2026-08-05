Rockport to ease mandatory water restrictions after July rainfall pushes reservoirs past key mark

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Rainfall in the northern parts of the region's watershed has refilled area reservoirs enough to prompt two South Texas coastal cities to ease their drought restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions.

Corpus Christi made the move first, on Aug. 4, 2026, ending nearly 600 days of Stage 3 restrictions for the roughly half-million residents served by Corpus Christi Water across seven Coastal Bend counties. City Manager Peter Zanoni officially declared the change during a press conference.

"It's been a long time," Zanoni said. "But we've achieved a 30% — actually greater — Western reservoir level."

Rockport followed the next day, announcing on Aug. 5, 2026, that it would also move to Stage 2, effective immediately.

What drove the change

July 2026 rainfall in the northern parts of the watershed significantly boosted reservoir levels across the region. Lake Corpus Christi is now at 65% capacity — up 33% in just one week. The combined reservoir levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon rose above the critical 30% threshold that triggers restriction changes.

Corpus Christi's long-term water infrastructure investments also played a role. The city has invested $1 billion in alternative water supplies, including the ACES groundwater program, which now produces 15 million gallons per day, up from an initial 4 million. A wastewater reuse project featuring nearly 20 miles of pipeline is expected to come online by late 2026 or early 2027, and the city has plans for a desalination plant to strengthen future water security.

The water emergency projection for Corpus Christi has been pushed into September 2028.

What the new rules mean for Rockport residents

Under Rockport's Stage 2 restrictions, outdoor watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hand watering using hoses with shutoff nozzles, buckets under 5 gallons, or drip irrigation is permitted any day. Automatic sprinklers are limited to every other week following the city's watering schedule. New landscaping can be watered for up to 60 days during approved hours, and vehicle washing and pool refilling are permitted on designated watering days.

Rockport's watering schedule designates Tuesdays for even-numbered addresses, Wednesdays for odd-numbered addresses, and Thursdays for multifamily and commercial properties.

Officials urge continued conservation

Despite the improved conditions, officials in both cities emphasized the drought is not over. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo urged residents to remain cautious.

"This is not the finish line. We remain in a drought, and this rain does not eliminate the need to secure a long-term, drought-proof water supply," Guajardo said.

Both cities credited residents and businesses for their conservation efforts during the drought. Officials in both communities said they will continue monitoring water supply conditions and will adjust restrictions as necessary. Corpus Christi officials indicated they will update their Drought Contingency Plan this fall to account for their expanded portfolio of water sources, moving beyond sole reliance on the two western reservoirs.

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