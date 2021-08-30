Rockport residents mobilize to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

Some residents who live in Rockport have a message to those in Louisiana who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida: Have faith. We’re coming.

The local group said it received countless donations following Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and feel it is now their turn to give back.

“Have patience,” said volunteer Albert Sanchez, when asked what he would say to those in Louisiana. “I know it’s hard right now. But help is on the way. Help is on the way.”

The volunteers began collecting supplies Monday morning, and by noon, they had nearly filled a trailer with many of the items they remembered having needed as they recovered from their own Category 4 storm.

Sanchez and his wife weathered Harvey in their home, and remember the kindness of the strangers following.

The Sanchezes said the help they received in the days following the storm was a blessing as a caravan of help came down the street delivering water, and are encouraging others to help others in need.

“It’s overwhelming,” said volunteer Albert Sanchez. “We’re getting generators, chainsaws, everything we needed when we got hit by Harvey, we’re getting folks that are paying it forward.”

Lisa Hernandez filled the trunk of her car with necessities and dropped them off with Sanchez.

She said things such as snacks, baby formula, bug spray, cat and dog food and cleaning supplies were at the top of her list of things to send.

She was motivated by the people that showed up to help following Hurricane Harvey.

“We needed so much,” Hernandez said. “We were without power for two weeks. We were without food. We had so many people help us, and we were blessed, and I want to help out those going through a similar situation now.”

Donations will be collected through Wednesday at 710 North Ann St. in Rockport.

In addition to the nearly full trailer, several trucks will join in a caravan to Louisiana.

They’ll carry signs reading “Rockport Strong Paying it Forward.”