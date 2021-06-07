Watch
Rockport police searching for man with multiple warrants

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:41:02-04

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department needs your help searching for a wanted man.

22-year-old Brandon Vela is being sought for multiple outstanding felony warrants, including Assault Family Violence and Burglary of Habitation.

Vela is described to be about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help, you're asked to call Rockport police at 361-729-1111.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

