Rockport Pilot publisher issued citation for assault

ROCKPORT, Texas — A conversation over an article published in The Rockport Pilot between publisher Mike Probst and Aransas County Navigation Commissioner Tommy Moore has resulted in a citation for assault.

Probst was issued a citation for Class C Assault following a complaint made by Moore to the Rockport Police Department last week.

The penalty for a Class C Misdemeanor is a fine of up to $500 and no jail time. A citation serves as a summons to appear in municipal court, according to the Rockport Police Department.

According to the report, obtained by KRIS 6 News, Moore walked away from Probst following a meeting of the Aransas County Navigation District (ACND) on September 9. The report says Moore was then followed by Probst into the foyer of the ACND office.

Moore says the incident didn't occur after the meeting, but between the open and closed session.

KRIS 6 News has obtained a security video of this incident. In the video, Moore can be seen leaving the room and later being approached by Probst in the foyer.

Moore alleges Probst then put his hands on him as he attempted to walk away again, in an effort to turn him around.

According to the report, Probst says he had a "heated argument" with Moore, but did not remember touching him.

In an email to Probst, Moore previously asked for a public apology. He says he would drop charges if an apology was made before commissioners.

"You can’t let it go, you just can’t let it go," Moore said. "There are reasons there are laws and I’m tired of people not following the law. If he apologizes in the meeting, I would be fine if he said it in front of the commissioners, I would drop the charges."

In a column published on The Rockport Pilot’s website, Probst addresses the citation, and incident.

He refers to the citation as the equivalent of a speeding ticket and says Moore initiated the altercation, adding it is not the only verbal altercation he has had with Moore.

In the column, he refers to the complaint as a bogus complaint for assault-physical contact and says he will plead not guilty and ask for a jury trial in municipal court.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to Probst for comment via phone and text, we will update this story once we receive it.