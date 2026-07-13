ROCKPORT, Texas — For nearly nine years, visitors walking along Rockport Harbor have passed an empty lot where one of the city's most beloved attractions once stood.

Now, Aransas County is one step closer to changing that.

Rockport moves closer to rebuilding beloved harbor aquarium lost in Hurricane Harvey

County leaders are asking the Rockport City Council to approve the final agreement needed before the project can be sent out for construction bids. If approved, crews would begin work on a new $2.3 million Aquarium at Rockport Harbor, with completion expected by April 2027.

The original aquarium was destroyed when Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast in August 2017. Before the storm made landfall, staff and volunteers safely evacuated the aquarium's marine life, preventing the loss of its animal collection. Since then, the site has remained vacant as local leaders worked to secure funding and develop plans for a replacement.

The new aquarium is expected to continue the mission of the original facility by showcasing marine life native to the Texas coast while providing educational opportunities for residents and visitors.

"It was a very popular and free exhibit that showcased the local native species," said Mark Fisher, science director with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Many longtime residents say the aquarium was a special part of visiting the Rockport waterfront.

"We had visited the Rockport Aquarium prior to Harvey, and it was enchanting," said Rockport resident Leslie Moszer.

Plans to rebuild the aquarium have been in the works for several years. Previous design approvals and planning efforts laid the groundwork for the current proposal, which has been described as a state-of-the-art replacement for the original attraction.

If the Rockport City Council gives its approval, Aransas County will move forward with the bidding process for construction.

The council is expected to consider the proposal during its meeting Tuesday. KRIS 6 News will continue following the project and provide updates as decisions are made.

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