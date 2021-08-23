Watch
Rockport Market Days hosts over 150 vendors this weekend

Jay Pena
Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 22, 2021
ROCKPORT, Texas — Market Days in Rockport brought out more than 150 vendors this weekend.

The vendors packed the festival grounds along with live entertainment, food trucks, and a traveling bar.

"There's a lot of really cool artists here, there's plants, there's popcorn, there's jewelry, there's books, and I do custom cups," said Kayla Chapa with Exquisite Delight Designs.

"We've had a wonderful market this weekend, it's been a hot one, but we were very blessed with the weather I can certainly tell you that, we've had over 150 vendors that showed up, that's pretty consistent for us, and you the consumer out there, we have great products as you know," said Market Days owner Thomas R. MeinHausen.

The Rockport-Fulton Market Days happens every 3rd weekend of the month and runs Friday through Sunday at the festival grounds on Seabreeze in Rockport.

