Rockport Fulton Market Days invites the public to enjoy all the festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Fulton Market Days will be host over 150 of the best art, craft and resale vendors from May 14 to May 16 open at 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

There will be live music throughout the weekend as well as a costume contests, mermaid costume contest and a 3- Legged Race. The top prize in the costume contest is $600.

Along with the festivities at market days the second annual pirate fest will introduce six professional pirate re-enactors to entertain the kids and adults from Friday through Sunday.

Organizers say what makes this event more exciting is their partnership with Prayers for Preston.

What makes us even more excited is to have joined TEAM PRESTON in PRAYERS FOR PRESTON! Preston suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury on December 8, 2020 at 3:06 p.m and needs our Prayers for his recovery.

To bring awareness to Brain Injuries, we're setting up a 20' X 20' Tent for Preston and will have be having an Auction during the Festival and have Team Preston Merchandise available.

We'll also be celebrating his 2nd Birthday that weekend and to help celebrate Preston's Birthday we have Free Face Painting, Pirate Shows, a Dunking Booth & Balloon Tying for all the kids that join his Birthday Party!!!

So come join Captain Preston as he becomes our Official Mascot of Pirate Fest!!! A link to his story on Facebook and his Go Fund Me account are at the bottom of this post.

Food Truck Mania, featuring Mama T’s Seafood, Bubba's Up In Smoke BBQ, Full Moon Wood Fired Pizza, Tacos La Pasita, Seahorse Express Seafood Boils, Stir Soda Shoppe, The Texan Burgers, Ted's Vending's Turkey Legs, Sausage on a Stick & Roasted Corn, Steve & LuLu's Just Good Food Featuring Their Smash Burgers, a Full Bar from 5D Travlin Tavern, Casey's Cottage Lemonade and Cookies, Texas Twister, Snack Attack Kettle Corn and more!

Saturday at 2:00 p.m we'll be giving away $200 cash prize money each to the winners of the Best Costume contests in the following categories: Men’s, Women’s, Child’s and Pet’s. These finalists will then be entered into the Pirate of Pirates Costume contest where the winner will receive $600! The Mermaid and 3 Legged Race begin on Sunday at 1:00 p.m and have $300 in Prize Money each!!!

THIS IS A FREE EVENT!!!!!

PS: If you want to know more about Preston, visit his Facebook page that has daily updates and explains his whole story, thank you. If you'd like to donate he has a Go Fund Me Page.

Links provided below:

https://www.facebook.com/Teamprayforpreston/

https://gofund.me/4f85c775

