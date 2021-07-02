Rockport Art Festival brings more than 100 vendors to the Coastal Bend

ROCKPORT, Texas — If you're looking for something to do this Fourth of July weekend, Rockport ArtFest will be happening at the festival grounds at 911 Navigation Circle in Rockport. It's running Saturday, July 3 from from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and kids get in for free. Organizers said there will be over 120 artists selling their work all weekend. There will also be live music, activities for kids, foods and drinks. Rockport ArtFest also serves as a fundraiser for the Rockport Center for the arts so it can continue low cost programs year round. People can expect to see art work like ceramics, sculptures and paintings to name a few. Tickets are no longer being sold online, but you can click here for more information on where to purchase them.