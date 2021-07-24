Roadway named after fallen officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Public Safety hosted an ceremony this afternoon to unveil a newly renamed portion of highway in honor of a fallen officer.

Law enforcement agencies gathered at Falfurrias high school as troopers revealed new highway markers for Corporal Roel Garcia Memorial Highway, named after an officer who died in the line of duty in March of 1997.

“It’s a great honor,” said Corporal Garcia’s sister, Louella Cortez. “He dedicated his life and his service to DPS and his community and this memorializes his life and it’s just a big honor for our family.”

The newly named roadway is located on US 281 between County Road 304 and Market Road 755.

