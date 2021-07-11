Watch
RMH receives 1K donation from Corvette Club

RMH receives 1K donation from Corvette Club
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 18:59:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Corvette Club gave back to the community on Sunday by donating $1,000 to the Ronald McDonald House.

The money they donated was raised from the 2021 'Show and Shine' car show that happened in May. Of $1,000 raised, $200 dollars was raised by the VWF.

"They had a fundraiser for us and they raised $1,000 cash, which will go directly to our mission of providing a comfortable home away from home for families that had to travel for their child's health care, said Liz Gallagher, development director for Ronald McDonald House.

The families at the Ronald McDonald House were able to enjoy and take pictures with three cars that were brought by the Corvette Club.

