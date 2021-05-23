Corpus Christi Corvette Club raises money for local charity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Corvette Club put on a 'Show and Shine' car show at VFW Post 3837 on Saturday all to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The Corvette Club puts on shows several times a year each to raise money for a good cause. The club's president said it's all about giving back to the community.

"We wanted Ronald McDonald home to know we still care about them, and we haven't forgot about them so we put on a mid, we call a mid-year show, so we can at least give something back to them", said the club president Tyrone Clarke.

The Corvette Club's biggest show is every November around Veteran's Day. All proceeds from that show go to a veteran's organization. Their shows are free to the public.