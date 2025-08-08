Ride along fundraiser scheduled in honor of late CCPD Officer Vicente Ortiz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends will be taking a ride in honor of fallen officer Vicente Ortiz.

Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. was killed on May 21, 2024 when he was struck by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession along Kostoryz Road.

His memory lives on, as his family, alongside the Reguladores of Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club take a ride in his honor.

Motorcycles and vehicles will take a ride starting at Por Vida Academy on 4613 S. Padre Island Drive and end at Nueces Brewing Co. on Water Street.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the ride starts at 11 a.m., Officers on site will assist with traffic.

The cost is $20 per rider, with all the proceeds going towards a scholarship for a Por Vida Academy student who is interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice.

"The hope is to keep his memory alive and if we can help one student get a better education, that is all that matters," said Elizabeth Ortiz, Vicente's younger sister.

Officer Ortiz dedicated 10 years to protecting staff and students while working off-duty at Por Vida Academy.

