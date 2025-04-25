School community mourns officer who served as their 'protector' for over a decade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Committee and the Texas Governor's Office will honor the late Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr., during their annual Texas Peace Officers' Memorial and candlelight vigil at the state capitol.

The Sinton native died on June 1, 2024, after he was struck by an SUV while escorting a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road.

KRIS 6

What many don't know is the 15-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department was also an off-duty officer who provided security for Por Vida Academy on the 4600 block of South Padre Island Drive. He was with the school for over 10 years, and neighbors say he was a big part of the Por Vida family.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

Students and staff set up a memorial in the school to honor his memory. Principal Sandra Valencia said he wasn't just an officer, he was family.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

"He knew that he was here to protect the students and staff and so he was very proactive in doing that. I think he took a lot of pride in being our protector, and so that's really, you know, what he was to us was our protector, and like I said, our family as well," Valencia said.

Valencia also says it's important that his memory lives on and his life is not forgotten.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

