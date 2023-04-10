Ribbon cutting to celebrate affordable housing at The Village at McArdle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City officials kicked off National Community Development Week gathering at The Village at McArdle Apartments on Monday to celebrate the their affordable apartment units.

The Village at McArdle has 82 units, 70 of them reserved for qualifying low income families. The homes were developed by Prospera Property Management, who currently has16 affordable housing properties within Corpus Christi.

Executive Vice President Ryan Sweeney said they are heavily invested to the area.

"Our mission is to provide safe high quality affordable housing with resident services to those in need," Sweeney said. "We've been in Corpus Christi pretty much since the beginning, 30 years ago."

"When I arrived, I couldn't imagine that this was affordable housing" Silvia Campos, who attended Monday's ribbon cutting said. "To be able to have something like this that they ( renter's ) can call home is amazing."

Campos is a Corpus Christi council member for District Two.

The Village at McArdle offers efficient energy features, a computer learning center, a community room with WiFi, a shared laundry room, a swimming pool, and other amenities.