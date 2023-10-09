Retired teachers hoping to get change in pay to combat rising cost of living

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Corpus Christi retired teachers caught attention Monday afternoon at the corner of Staples and SPID with signs hinting at a proposition on Texas' upcoming election.

Proposition 9 is an amendment that would authorize the Texas Legislature to make cost-of-living adjustments for retired school workers to combat the rising cost of living.

"I know teachers right now at my age, and I'm 74, who have to find other jobs. They are now becoming greeters at Walmart or going back into the subbing pool where they are subbing for other teachers. Think about it. If you were on a fixed income, could you live off $800 a month? In this economy, could you live on even $1000 a month," retired teacher Linda White said.

Retired school workers have not had a cost of living increase in about 20 years. Retired teacher, Elaine Jones, has been out of the classroom since 1998 and said she’s had to keep working since retiring just to be able to keep living.

"I like going to our American Federation of Teachers (AFT) conventions and other conventions, and so pocket money allows me to have a life and not just sit at home and buy groceries," Jones said.

The AFT said they’re hoping the proposition would raise retirees' income at least $1000 a year. All retired school workers will be eligible for the pension, but the amount they will receive will be based on how long they have been retired, with those who have been retired longer getting more.

"It’s janitors and cafeteria workers and so on, and they’re all affected by this. I can’t imagine how much worse it is than what I'm going through," Jones said.

The proposition will not create a tax increase. The Texas Legislature has already set aside funds to raise the cost of living with voter approval. If the proposition passes, it will go into effect Jan 1. There are 14 proposed amendments to the State Constitution on the ballot. Early voting begins Oct. 23 and general Election Day is on Nov 7.

