RBFCU donates to Coastal Bend Food Bank as part of Stars, Stripes, and Service campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union made a major donation to the Coastal Bend Food Bank as part of its Stars, Stripes, and Service campaign, launched in honor of America's 250th birthday.

As part of the campaign, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union matched each pound of food donated with a $4 contribution to participating food banks, up to $100,000. The Coastal Bend Food Bank on the Westside was among the participating organizations.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union boosts Coastal Bend Food Bank

One event organizer spoke to the impact of the partnership.

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