Raising Cane's fundraiser supports Texas State Aquarium wildlife rescue on Sea Turtle Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Customers at two Raising Cane's locations in the Corpus Christi area can support wildlife rescue efforts at the Texas State Aquarium during two special fundraising events on June 12 and June 16, 2026.

Proceeds from the Portland and Corpus Christi locations on both days will benefit the Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium. Customers can mention the Texas State Aquarium fundraiser at the register, or use the code RCFUND96 online or in the mobile app, and Raising Cane's will donate 15% of net sales to the wildlife rescue center.

The second fundraising day, June 16, coincides with Sea Turtle Day.

Raising Cane's will also be on-site at the Texas State Aquarium on both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guests to connect and learn more. Ticket purchase is required for admission into the Aquarium.

"We are grateful for Raising Cane's shared dedication and generous support of our mission of wildlife conservation and resiliency in South Texas," Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Jesse Gilbert said.

"Their commitment is instrumental as we continue advancing our wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and release efforts at the Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue."

The Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium is one of the largest coastal wildlife rescue facilities in the nation, purpose-built to care for marine mammals, sea turtles, and other protected species. The facility includes specialized treatment areas, an emergency operations center, and advanced diagnostic tools that support precise medical treatment. Over 6,000 rehabilitated animals have been released since the wildlife rescue program launched in 1995.

Participating locations:



3044 US-181, Portland, TX 78374

5425 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411



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