Quadruple homicide suspect to face judge Monday in Cameron County

A suspect accused of killing four people near San Benito is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday afternoon, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino announced.

A suspect accused of killing four people in a shooting early Sunday morning near San Benito will appear before a judge Monday afternoon for a bond hearing, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino announced.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office began investigating the quadruple homicide after receiving a 911 call around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies responding to the scene discovered three victims dead inside a home on the 3200 block of Road 819, south of San Benito. A fourth victim was found on the outskirts of the city.

KTLM A suspect in a quadruple homicide near San Benito faces a bond hearing Monday after four adults were found dead Sunday morning.

All four victims were adults and related to each other, according to Trevino. The shooting occurred at a residence in a neighborhood off Juan Garza Jr. Road, south of the expressway.

The suspect is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Monday at 1:30 p.m. Trevino plans to hold a news conference following the proceedings.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the killings.

"We don't have anything yet, any motive as to why this took place," Trevino said. "But I guess regardless of what motive they would come up with, it is sad that four people lost their lives today."

The sheriff's office is withholding the names, ages, and genders of the victims at this time. Trevino confirmed no children were involved in the shooting.

The San Benito Police Department is assisting the Cameron County Sheriff's Office with the ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available following Monday's court hearing and the sheriff's planned news conference.

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