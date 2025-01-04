PURR-FECT WEEKEND: Cat show comes to Omni Hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you're crazy about cats, head to the Omni Hotel this weekend.

The International Cat Association is hosting its 23rd annual cat show in Corpus Christi.

Hundreds of feline friends will be roaming the third floor of the Omni through Sunday evening.

Some cats will be competing, while others will be available for adoption. The Cattery, a local animal shelter, will be on-site for patrons who want to take home a furry friend. Some of the local kitties will also compete.

"For us it's a chance to showcase the way we take care of our cats. Their health, their mentality, their behavior, things like that," President of the Cattery, Scott Person, said. "They're going up against cats that do this week in and week out across the country."

The Curly Cornish Rex, Maine Coon cats, and other rare breeds will be on-hand to see. Person hopes patrons that are drawn in by exotic breeds will stick around to learn more about local cats who need good homes.

"It's a great chance for us as the shelter to interact with the community," Person said. "People that love cats are coming down here anyway so it's a great opportunity for us to introduce ourselves and talk about what we do at our cage-free environment."

The cat show reopens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the weekend finishes on Sunday from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. Tickets can be purchased on their website or at the door.