Pumpkin patch returns at St. John's United Methodist Church

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it may not feel like fall in the Coastal Bend, that's not stopping some from getting into the spirit.

On Thursday, St. John's United Methodist Church welcomed 150 kindergarten students from Aransas Pass to their pumpkin patch.

Students were able to learn about the history of Navajo Indians in New Mexico that grow, harvest and take the pumpkins to South Texas.

"It is such a joy to see the kids come," said volunteer Glenda Sanders. We let them touch the pumpkins, hold the pumpkins, they get to hear stories."

The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's UMC is located between the Airline/S. Alameda intersection and Ennis Joslin Rd. It's open Sunday through Friday from 12 noon - dusk (about 6:30 pm) and on Saturdays from 10 am - dusk.

Storytime is open to the public on Fridays at 3:30pm - 5:30pm and on Saturdays from 10am - 12 noon.

In addition, the church will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5pm - 7pm. The event will take place on the front parking lot of the church and is open to the public.

