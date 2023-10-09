Pumpkin Patch kicks off at St. John's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 70 kids gathered at St. John's United Methodist Church, located at 5300 S Alameda Street, on Saturday, to help unload over 5,000 pumpkins and gourds that were delivered over the weekend.

The pumpkin delivery was all in time for the church's annual Pumpkin Patch sale that began on Sunday and will run until the 31st of October.

Visitors can walk the pumpkin patch, take photos, and of course, purchase pumpkins.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open from 12:30 p.m. until dark, Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. until dark on Saturdays.

