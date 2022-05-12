Protect your skin from the high UV Index

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People in the Coastal Bend have the chance to visit the beach whenever they want.

Not forgetting to apply some sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Visiting the beach, Brianne Henderson has her beach bag ready.

“We have bug spray, sunscreen, I got kids sunscreen. I got a big thing of water here for the kids and me,” said Henderson.

Visiting from Idaho, Brianne Henderson said she’s on a short vacation with her two kids under 10 years old.

“So as soon as I start to feel myself get hot. I know it’s time for them to put more sunscreen on,” she said.

Henderson said she’s experienced a painful sunburn and that’s why she makes sure to apply sunscreen every two hours.

Any sunburn is one you want to avoid. Nichole Garcia the trauma nurse coordinator at CHRISTUS Spohn has seen it all.

“Even one extreme sunburn can double your risk of getting skin cancer,” said Garcia.

The Texas Medical Association estimates one in three Texans will develop some form of skin cancer.

Texas ranks third in the nation for malignant melanoma, the deadliest of all skin cancers.

In Corpus Christi this week, we’ve seen the UV index go between 6 and 8. That’s considered very high.

“So, that’s pretty high and you see more things like heat strokes, sunburns,” explained Garcia.

It’s all about making healthy choices.

Garcia advices people to check the expiration date of your sunscreen and apply it properly every two hours.

The CDC provides some tips on how to protect your skin from the sun.

Shade

You can reduce your risk of sun damage and skin cancer by staying in the shade under an umbrella, tree, or other shelter.

Clothing

When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and skirts, which can provide protection from UV rays.

Hat

For the most protection, wear a hat that has a brim all the way around that shades your face, ears, and the back of your neck.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts. They also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure.