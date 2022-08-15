Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking at about noon Monday.

Marina manager Jonathan Atwood said it's the old Bay Yacht Club barge.

Atwood believes the issues causing the barge to sink could be related to Sunday's storm.

The barge is not in danger of causing damage to any other boats or the dock, Atwood said.

It is a privately owned barge, so the owners are responsible for trying to salvage it.

Besides the salvage crews, there are also divers on scene trying to prevent it from sinking.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.