Post Up with these collectible cups, now available at Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's and Post Malone have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind collaboration, according to a press release from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Bringing inspiration from Post's unique style and tattoos, a set of four 32 oz. collectors cups have launched in limited supply starting Wednesday, June 21, rolling out for a two-week periods at a time.

Caniacs across the country can "Post Up" their combo meals for an additional $1.39 and get a piece of Post history.

Each cup has a QR code on it where you can get a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and more.

Post Malone cup release dates:

Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21

Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6

Cup 3 – Wednesday, July 19

Cup 4 – Wednesday, August 2

In the Corpus Christi area, Raising Cane's is located at:

5425 S. Padre Island Drive