Possible school shooting stopped in Donna, Texas

Today in the Rio Grande Valley an anonymous tip to police lead to four arrests in a possible school attack plot.

Donna police say on Tuesday they received a tip that someone may have been planning an attack on a school campus this week.

Officers, along with the ATF, FBI, and other area police investigated.

Today authorities arrested two adults and two minors in the case.

The Donna ISD has canceled all classes on campus as a precaution until next Tuesday.

Two suspects are expected to be arraigned on terroristic threat charges later today and the two minors will appear in juvenile court tomorrow.

