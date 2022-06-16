Portland implements Stage One drought restrictions

The city of Corpus Christi's drought contingency is causing a domino effect on other nearby municipalities.

The city of Portland implemented Stage One drought restrictions because, according to a press release, its water supply is purchased from the San Patricio Municipal Water District. That district, in turn, buys its water from the city of Corpus Christi.

Because Portland's water usage effects the city of Corpus Christi's water supply, the purchase agreement requires that it follows the same restrictions as Corpus Christi.

The city of Corpus Christi implemented Stage 1 water restrictions Tuesday.

Portland issued an overview of its Stage One water restrictions, which include:

• Residents are limited to irrigating their yards, washing vehicles, filling swimming pools and similar water usage to one time per week on the resident’s trash collection day before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. For water customers who outside of city limits, their watering day is Friday.

• Permits are required for using hydrants for construction purposes; washing buildings, sidewalks, homes, driveways and other similar activities; and variances such as new plantings or hardships.

(Permits can be obtained through Portland Public Works at 1101 Moore Avenue Portland, Texas 78374. For questions, please call 361-777-4601.)

• Portland Public Works Crews will prioritize response to repairs and leaks.