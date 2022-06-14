Corpus Christi drought restrictions enacted sooner than normal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi enacted Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan during Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting.

This means that residents will only be able to water plants and grass once a week.

The city of Corpus Christi's public information department said Tuesday that residents' watering days will be the same day as their trash pick-up day.

The city traditionally makes this move when the Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi combined levels drop below 40 percent, however, city manager Peter Zanoni tells KRIS 6 News the call was made to make the change as water levels are at about 43 percent.

City of Corpus Christi

"In May, the city was anticipating rainfall that fell, but not within the watershed," he said in a text message. "Additionally, we have seen higher temperatures earlier."

The city last updated its drought contingency plan in 2018, when Joe McComb was the city's mayor, and a year before Zanoni came to Corpus Christi.

The city has ideas on how to reduce water use on its website, as well as ways to maximize your water usage.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Ana Tamez contributed to this developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.