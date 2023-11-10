Port Aransas 'kicks off' a partnership with Dallas Cowboys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys on November 9.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will showcase graphics and promos on game days that advertise Port Aransas as the official vacation destination of the team.

“The Dallas Cowboys are thrilled to join forces with the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and encourage visiting an incredible destination in Port Aransas,” said Dallas Cowboys EVP of Business Operations Chad Estis.

This partnership is very exciting for many Port Aransas locals.

One resident in particular who is thrilled about this collaboration is Suzette Freeman.

Freeman has lived in Port Aransas for over 30 years and she is also a former Cowboys cheerleader, so she has a very special connection with the organization.

“Both Port Aransas and the Dallas Cowboys are so close to my heart. I think it's going to be a wonderful experience for all involved," Freeman said.

The partnership will also keep the Port Aransas economy thriving.

"All the data points to them wanting to come here more, stay longer, and of course spend more money when they do," Brett Stawar President of Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau said.

"So, all of this really drove looking into the DFW market as what pockets and what opportunities can we have to bring awareness to Port Aransas."

Locals like Freeman are excited to bring this new group of visitors to Port Aransas.

"I think that bringing Port Aransas to the Dallas area and bringing the Cowboys organization down to Port Aransas is going to open a new market," Freeman said.

The partnership will be starting soon, so expect to see some friendly new faces around the beach.

