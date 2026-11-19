PORT ARANSAS, Texas — An empty plate may be the best review you can get, especially when invasive species are what's for dinner.

The "Eat the Invasives" event is put on by the Texas Gulf Region Cooperative Weed Management Area, a group that brings together different agencies, universities, and organizations working to manage invasive species. Here, their work ends up on the plate.

Fried lionfish, grilled Asian prawns, and nilgai meatballs were all on the menu — even topped with a sauce made from the invasive Brazilian pepper tree.

"I mean, when do you ever get to come have a good meal and do a great conservation event? So it's a cool event," said Leigh Perry, with the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program and a member of the CWMA Steering Committee.

But behind the unusual menu is a bigger problem. Perry says invasive species can take a toll on native plants and animals.

"The lionfish... doesn't have any natural predators here. And so what it does, it just comes over, it eats anything it wants... and so it just slowly takes over and gets rid of all the great native fish that we have out there," Perry said.

Organizers are taking a different approach to getting people to pay attention — putting invasive species on the plate.

"I don't know if it'll solve all of the issue of an invasive species by just trying to eat them away, but it's another tool in our toolbox... and it raises awareness of the problem itself," Perry said.

The goal of the event comes with a side dish: knowledge. Organizers want people to leave knowing there are small things they can do to help, from removing invasive plants to planting native species.

"I think really if every person just took the time to realize the impact that these invasive species have on their small community, their neighborhood... these small steps create a big ripple effect," Perry said.

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