Port Aransas community comes together in support of one diabetic resident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime Port Aransas resident Art Maldonado has given so much to the community, and now the community is giving back to him.

Art has been battling type two diabetes for 13 years. Last month, he had to have two of his toes amputated due to the disease.

Art has to travel to San Antonio every couple weeks for medical treatment, and the travel costs, plus his prescription medicine bills, are adding up. His brother Adam Maldonado took it upon himself to do something about it.

Adam decided to plant donation boxes at various small businesses that Art frequents around Port Aransas, including Island Cafe, Red's at Palmilla Beach, Family Center IGA, Kody's Restaurant and 361 Bar.

In addition to the donation boxes, Adam opened a donation bank account in Art's name.

Since their installation, donations have been adding up.

"Thanks a lot. Without y'all, I wouldn't be able to do anything," Art said.

Art is thankful to everyone donating and spreading awareness about his condition. The Island Cafe in particular hopes to get Art the support the financial he needs. One waitress that serves him regularly is Sheila McDonald.

"We've had some people drop some money in. We'd really like it if more people would do it," McDonald said.

McDonald knows Art's go-to order: a sweet tea with extra lemons and a seafood dish.

Aside form his regular order, McDonald knows the kind of heart Art has.

"Even like with everything that he's going through and stuff, he still has a positive attitude and outlook on life which is amazing, because I know they have to drive to San Antonio, and him just still in a good mood and smiling is amazing to me, " McDonald said.

The Port Aransas community support is what's keeping Art so positive.

"When somebody's sick, Port Aransas is there to help them, and I'm just grateful to be a part of the community," McDonald said.

To donate to the cause, checks can be made to Arturo Maldonado and mailed to ValueBank Texas, 500 S. Alister St., Port Aransas, TX 78373 or money can be dropped into the donation boxes around Port Aransas.

