Porch pirate hits nonprofit founded by 11-year-old helping foster kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nate Gonzalez, the 11-year-old founder of the nonprofit Nate’s Next Kid Up, has spent years working tirelessly to support children in foster care. But on Tuesday, his efforts were momentarily impacted when a porch pirate stole packages containing $500 worth of donated items meant for kids in need.

Surveillance footage captured the thief, showing a man casually walking up to the Gonzalez family’s doorstep in broad daylight and making off with boxes filled with Easter gifts, promotional materials, and toys. The stolen items were part of Nate’s ongoing mission to bring joy and support to foster children—a mission he’s been dedicated to since launching his nonprofit in 2020.

Click here for his story.

The Gonzalez family filed a police report and reached out to Amazon, which is working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked an outpouring of support from the community. Social media posts about the theft has gained some traction, with many encouraging others to donate to support Nate's efforts overall.

For those looking to support Nate’s Next Kid Up, donations can be made through the organization’s website.