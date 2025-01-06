Local non-profit focused on foster children to open new location

Age is truly just a number for 11-year-old Nate Gonzalez, who is taking his non-profit, Nate's Next Kid Up, to the next level in the Coastal Bend. Known for his passion for giving back, Nate is now unveiling a brick-and-mortar location to expand the reach of his organization. What began as a simple desire to give back during the holiday season in 2020 has grown into an impactful initiative that continues to make a difference for foster children across the region.

A Journey from Giving Gifts to a Growing Organization

At just seven years old, Nate started Next Kid Up, with a mission to collect and distribute toys for foster children in the Coastal Bend. Each year since its inception, the organization has grown, reaching more children and receiving donations from around the globe. Nate has distributed tens of thousands of gifts, all made possible by the kindness of supporters who believe in his mission.

“It just kept on progressing and getting bigger every single year that we did it,” Nate shares about the growth of Next Kid Up.

New Hub for Non-Profit Services

Now, Nate’s vision is expanding even further. The new building on South Staples Street will serve as a central hub for Next Kid Up, offering more storage space for donations and the ability to better serve children in need. The facility will allow foster children and their caseworkers to come in and shop for toys, ensuring they have a memorable holiday season, no matter their circumstances.

“We kept stuff in the garage, now this will be a storage,” says Nate, referring to how much the organization has grown since its early days. “Kids in foster care could come over here and shop for toys or their caseworker that looks out for them.”

Partnering for a Bigger Impact

In addition to helping foster children, the new location will also offer a unique feature for local youth. Nate’s parents, who have been instrumental in supporting Next Kid Up, are helping create batting cages in the backroom of the building. The batting cages will be free of charge for foster children, building on the success of previous events hosted at Whataburger Field.

Since starting his initiative, Nate has made it clear that none of this would have been possible without the community’s help. The donations and support he has received from locals and his family have been vital to his non-profit's success.

“My parents, they are the ones that bought this building, they are the ones that helped my non-profit. They are the ones that supported me throughout all the years that I've been doing this,” Nate explains.

Grand Opening Invitation

The community is invited to celebrate Next Kid Up’s growth and expansion at their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will take place on January 23rd at 5 PM, located at 1524 South Staples Street. This is an exciting milestone for Nate and the organization as they continue to bring hope and support to foster children in the Coastal Bend.

