Police search for man who has multiple warrants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police SWAT members and officers surrounded a home looking for a man who has several felony warrants out for his arrest.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Louis Maldonado.

FILE PHOTO 31-year-old Louis Maldonado

In 2019, Maldonado lead police officers on a chase that injured a child.

Officers said they spotted Maldanado walking into a home in the 4300 block of Kirkwood Drive near the intersection of Carroll Lane and Gollihar Road.

Additional officers responded and quickly set up a perimeter. Investigators said CCPD's HNT and SWAT units were called out of precaution, due to Maldanado's violent history.

Officers eventually made entry into the home but were unable to locate Maldonado.

Maldonado is wanted for the following counts:

Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, Agg Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Forgery of Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Injury to Child, and Abandon/Endanger Child.



Maldonado is described as a white male, 5'08", approximately 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and has face and neck tattoos.

If you know see Maldonado, you are urged to call 911.