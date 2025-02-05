Watch Now
Police offering $1,000 reward for information on fugitive

Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man believed to be in the Corpus Christi area. They are offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jose Aranda.

Aranda is 5'7", weighs about 180 pounds, and is 47 years old. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple face tattoos.

Aranda is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, violating parole, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

If you see ARANDA, do not approach, call CCPD at (361) 886-2600, or you can remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477)

