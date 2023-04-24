Police need help identifying body found floating in water off Ransom Road in Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, dispatchers at the Aransas Pass Police Department received a call about a body floating in the water. The body was under a boat docked off the end of Ransom Road according to the Aransas Pass police blotter.

Marine diver and Harbor Safety and Enforcement Officer Jack McCarty suited up and recovered the corpse from underneath the boat.

The body is described as a white male, possibly in his 60s and with possible tattoos on his arms. He has facial hair and wore a dark solid-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and sandals.

The body was in a state of decay that made it hard to identify or see any obvious causes that may have led to his death.

Aransas Pass Police continue to investigate the situation and are working to identify the body.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Det. Stacey Allen or Capt. Kyle Rhodes with APPD CID 361-758-5224. Or, you can remain anonymous by submitting your information via Crimestoppers.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.