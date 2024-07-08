Police investigation underway after woman reported a bomb in her vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Units with the Corpus Christi Police Department were on the scene of a reported bomb threat Monday just before 9 a.m.

"A female arrived at the police department, walked into the municipal court building, the entrance there, and stated that she believed there was a bomb in her vehicle," said Senior CCPD officer Antonio Contreras.

Police say they called the CCPD bomb squad to investigate the situation further.

KRIS 6 News

"So we decided to shelter in place rather than evacuate the building. That was the best decision that we could, we were advised of. So the bomb squad was activated, and they were able to check out the female's vehicle, and there was no type of device located," added Officer Contreras.

Police say the woman will be taken to a medical facility to have her mental status evaluated.

North Chaparral has been reopened to all motorists, according to police.