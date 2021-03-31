Pinwheels displayed to spotlight child abuse prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March is now coming to a close, and that means April is nearly here.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. And during this time, CASA of the Coastal Bend joins others in putting a spotlight on child abuse prevention.

On Wednesday, 890 pinwheels were placed outside of the CASA of the Coastal Bend building.

Each pinwheel represents a child from the Coastal Bend who was in foster care last year.

The pinwheels were donated and installed by MCH Family Outreach Foster Care, Arms Wide Adoption Services and BCFS Health and Human Services- Corpus Christi.

To kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA is hosting a virtual community awareness event, "Ringing of the Bells," tomorrow on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Several child welfare groups will share the prevention services they provide to help protect children and strengthen families.

The event will be hosted by KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar, along with special guest Mayor Paulette Guajardo to read a proclamation for April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A bell-ringing ceremony will take place for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Throughout 2020 there were 890 children in foster care from Aransas and Nueces counties.

The virtual event is open to the public. If you'd like to register, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about CASA of the Coastal Bend and how you can get involved, click here.