Philadelphia man sentenced to 120 months in prison for smuggling cocaine through Texas border checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 34-year-old Philadelphia man will serve 120 months in federal prison for attempting to smuggle $210,000 worth of cocaine through a Texas Border Patrol checkpoint.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentencing of Eric Barclay, who pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos ordered the 120-month sentence, which will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

The charges stem from an incident on July 25, 2024, when Christopher Seabrook drove a silver Chrysler to the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. Barclay was a passenger in the vehicle.

During the initial inspection, Seabrook fled the checkpoint, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds up to 125 miles per hour. Authorities stopped the vehicle by puncturing its tires. Barclay then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 10 bundles of cocaine hidden in the rear panels. The narcotics weighed 9.8 kilograms and have an estimated street value of $210,000.

Seabrook, 51, of Philadelphia, was previously ordered to serve 120 months in federal prison for his role in the incident.

Barclay remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol and the Philadelphia Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Lamont and Ashley Pruitt prosecuted the case.

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