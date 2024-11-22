PAAC holds free vaccine clinic on Westside after distemper outbreak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free veterinary clinic was held on the city's Westside following an outbreak of distemper, an infectious disease that can be deadly to dogs.

People Assisting Animal Control, or "PAAC," brought a mobile veterinary unit to the Molina neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 21 giving free shots to canines in need.

"Right now there's just been a few cases is what the city has told me," PAAC President Cheryl Martinez said. "We're trying to get a handle on it before it starts to spread to other animals in our community."

The outbreak first began in the Molina neighborhood, when Corpus Christi Animal Control picked up a group of strays not knowing some were infected with distemper.

When the city learned of the outbreak, officials reached out to PAAC asking for its help in combating the disease.

"Our outreach coordinator went down the streets passing out fliers saying 'We'll be here,'" Martinez said.

Those fliers brought dozens of community members and their four-legged friends to the van, where the vaccinations were distributed.

Ryan Reyes, a resident of the Molina neighborhood, had never heard of distemper before the flier landed on his doorstep. He read it and brought his dog, Winston, to get the shot.

"Got it delivered to my house, it was real easy," Reyes said. "Just want to make sure to do anything I can to keep him safe."

According to the American Kennel Club, distemper is a contagious and potentially lethal disease found not only in dogs, but other animals like wolves, foxes, and coyotes. It can be spread by direct contact or through the air. Early symptoms include fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, and loss of appetite.

"Distemper is very easily prevented if you vaccinate your animals," Martinez said. "Please make sure you vaccinate your pets because this is a deadly disease."

PAAC could not confirm if they would hold another mobile clinic again, but you can make an appointment by visiting their website.