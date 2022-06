CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — A collision early this morning on the Crosstown Expressway has sent one woman to the hospital in serious condition and another woman dead at the scene.

A driver believed to be in her 20s was driving south in the northbound lane around 2:30 a.m. and crashed into another vehicle.

Officers closed off the entrance ramps to Crosstown from SPID to the Golihar Rd. exit.

The driver that was struck is believed to be a woman between 18 and 21 years old.